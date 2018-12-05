Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ends pointless streak
Malkin scored a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
He had a three-game pointless streak entering Tuesday, so this ends that slump. That's not much of a slump, but Malkin did also post a minus-7 rating in those three games with no points. He has work to do to bring his plus/minus back to the positive (he's also at minus-7 for the season), but Malkin has 10 goals and 32 points in 26 games.
