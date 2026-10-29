Malkin (illness) is expected to play in Thursday's home clash against the Mammoth, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Head coach Dan Muse stated that the line of Malkin, Egor Chinakhov and Ben Kindel are all expected to make their respective returns to the lineup in Thursday's contest. The 40-year-old Malkin missed just one contest due to an illness, but he's set to pick up where he left off. Across 11 appearances this season, the 21-year NHL veteran has six goals, nine points, a plus-1 rating and 22 shots on net. Malkin can be placed back into fantasy lineups given his extensive resume of success in the NHL.