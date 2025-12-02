Malkin notched two power-play assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

The Penguins scored three power-play goals in total on the night, with Malkin helping to set up tallies by Bryan Rust in the second period and Thomas Novak in the third. It was Malkin's first multi-point performance since Oct. 27, as he works to put a sluggish November (three goals and seven points in 12 games) behind him. On the season, the 39-year-old has six goals and 26 points in 25 contests.