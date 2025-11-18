D'Aigle was named the QMJHL Player of the Week on Monday.

D'Aigle won both of his games for QMJHL Victoriaville last week, allowing three goals on 66 shots in wins over Shawinigan and Gatineau. For the season, D'Aigle hasn't done all that well with a 4.28 GAA and an .886 save percentage, but this past week was a flash of what made the Penguins elect him 84th overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Victoriaville is just 8-10-3 through 21 games this season, ranking at the bottom of the QMJHL's Eastern Conference, which will explain a large portion of D'Aigle's struggles so far.