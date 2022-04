Domingue is expected to be promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead of Saturday's matchup with Boston, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Domingue figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Casey DeSmith for the time being while starter Tristan Jarry si evaluated for a lower-body injury. Depending on the length of Jarry's absence, the veteran Domingue could see action during the Penguins' final back-to-back versus Detroit or Philadelphia on April 23 or 24, respectively.