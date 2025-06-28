Kettles was the 39th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

As an early September birthday, Kettles was one of the youngest players available in the entire draft. He has elite size at 6-foot-5 and nearly 200 pounds, but Kettles has managed just seven goals and 27 points in 114 games for WHL Swift Current over the past two seasons. There's virtually no offense to his game, and it doesn't project to improve much moving forward. The hope for Pittsburgh is that Kettles can develop into a shutdown stay-at-home defender who can kill penalties.