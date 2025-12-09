Rakell (hand) rejoined the Penguins for practice Tuesday and has been cleared to start taking contact, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Rakell won't be ready to return against the Ducks on Tuesday, but his return to practice clears the way for him to potentially be ready to face the Habs on Thursday. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was producing offensively with three goals and five assists in nine contests. Whenever Rakell is given the all-clear, he should retake his place on the first line alongside Sidney Crosby.