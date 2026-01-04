Rakell scored an empty-netter in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Rakell has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and 54 shots on net in 20 games this season. The pace is well off his 35-goal, 70-point production from last season, but that came with an unsustainable 17.2 shooting percentage. He has also struggled to find his groove since his return in mid-December from a broken left hand. Rakell has just two goals on 37 shots and four assists in 11 games. That left hand is his top hand, and he returned on the short end of a six-to-eight week recovery from surgery. He has 10 shots in his last two games, and that may make him a sneaky waiver grab.