Rakell scored a goal, added two assists, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Rakell had a pretty full stat line in a game where the Penguins' top line accounted for all of the team's offense. He scored in the first period and then helped out on both of Jake Guentzel's tallies later in the contest. Considering Rakell had just one assist over his last five games, this was a big performance. The 29-year-old forward is up to 19 tallies, 17 helpers, 157 shots on net, 85 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 53 outings.