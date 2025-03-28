Graves notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Graves has three points over his last seven appearances. The Penguins dressed seven defensemen due to injuries among the forwards Thursday, but with recalls coming Friday, look for the team to cut back to a traditional six-blueliner lineup Sunday against the Senators. Graves remains in competition with Ryan Shea and Vladislav Kolyachonok for a spot on the third pairing. Graves is at just four points with 36 shots on net, 61 hits, 68 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 53 outings this season.