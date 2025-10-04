Graves was put on waivers Saturday for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Graves still has four seasons remaining on his six-year, $27 million contract, making it highly unlikely that another team will claim him. He also had only one goal, three assists, 39 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and 75 hits across 61 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024-25.