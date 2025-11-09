Graves scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.

Graves needed just two games to match his goal total from 61 outings in 2024-25. The 30-year-old is up with the big club and appears to have a real chance to compete for third-pairing minutes, suiting up for both games since his Nov. 4 call-up. He's added three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating so far. Graves has topped the 25-point mark three times in his career, but his first two seasons with the Penguins saw him collect just 18 points across 131 appearances, though he can still pile up blocked shots.