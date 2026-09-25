Murashov allowed three goals on 16 shots in Thursday's 4-0 preseason loss to the Blue Jackets.

Murashov was playing behind a largely AHL-level roster for this game, while the Blue Jackets brought a more experienced group. He has allowed three goals on 29 shots over two appearances this preseason. As a rookie, Murashov could be given another chance to play Saturday versus the Sabres, though the Penguins may want to give Arturs Silovs a second chance to get work in after he gave up seven goals versus the Red Wings on Tuesday. Murashov may have to settle for timeshare usage early in 2026-27, but he'll get every chance to win the No. 1 job outright.