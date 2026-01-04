Skinner made 11 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

The game was closer than the score indicates, as the Penguins notched two empty-netters. Skinner was well-protected by his teammates -- the Red Wings actually had more shot attempts blocked (14) and ones that missed the net (16) than on the Pittsburgh netminder. He struggled in his first three games in black and gold, allowing 12 goals and posting an .831 save percentage, but he has won two consecutive starts with just one goal against in each outing.