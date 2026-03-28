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Skinner is set to start at home against Dallas on Saturday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Skinner stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa on Thursday. He's 21-14-9 with a 2.88 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 44 outings between Edmonton and Pittsburgh this season. Dallas is a difficult matchup with its 43-18-11 record in 2025-26, but the Stars have dropped their past four games (0-3-1) while being outscored 13-8.

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