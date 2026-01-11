Skinner will start Sunday's contest against the Bruins, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Skinner has been red-hot in net over his last three starts, allowing just one goal and getting the win in each of them. Overall, the 27-year-old is 3-3-0 with a 2.56 GAA and an .893 save percentage in his Penguins tenure. He will attempt to stay hot against the Bruins, on the second of a back-to-back but fresh off of potting 10 goals against the Rangers.