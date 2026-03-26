Larsen announced his retirement from professional hockey Thursday.

Larsen had nine goals, 37 points, 46 PIM, 197 hits and 149 blocks across 151 career regular-season NHL games. He had stints with Dallas, Edmonton and Vancouver, and was last in the NHL in 2016-17. Larsen continued his playing career in the KHL and later in Denmark. He had two goals and 12 points in 27 regular-season appearances with Esbjerg EfB Ishockey of Denmark's Metal Ligaen.