Rombach was the 35th overall pick by Nashville in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Already 6-foot-6 and over 200 pounds at age 18, Rombach possesses the elite size all NHL teams look for in rearguards. He hasn't done much from an offensive standpoint with USHL Lincoln the past two years (six goals and 27 points in 116 games), but Rombach finished this past season with an impressive plus-29 rating. He wasn't drafted for his point production. The fact Rombach is essentially a finished product from a physical standpoint should allow him to earn an immediate role when he steps on campus at the University of Minnesota this coming fall.