Saros turned aside 17 of 20 shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Saros struggled early in Saturday's contest, as he gave up two goals in the first period opposed to one score across the final 40 minutes. With the loss, he now has a 14-12-3 record with a 2.92 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. The 30-year-old netminder has been a true workhorse this season, appearing in all but eight games for Nashville thus far. While his numbers may appear subpar, he has played well above average since late November with an 8-3-0 record, a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage over his last 11 outings. Regardless of the loss Saturday, Saros holds strong value in fantasy through a combination of his busy workload and strong results over the past month. He will likely see the bulk of starts during the Preds' six-game road trip, with his next opportunity to take the ice being Monday in Utah.