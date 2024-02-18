Saros stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Saros was pulled on Thursday night after giving up four goals in the first period but he sure made up for it today. The Blues consistently peppered shots at him, including 16 in the second period, but they could only get two goals past him. Jordan Kyrou snuck a snap shot into the back of the net on the power play late in the first period and Nathan Walker deflected a shot for a goal in the third period to make the game 4-2. Ryan O'Reilly finished the game off with an empty-netter. The 28-year old netminder finished with a .946 save percentage and he has a 3.02 GAA on the season. Even with the team struggling of late, Saros is the clear No. 1 as he has started the past six games for Nashville.