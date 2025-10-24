Saros stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Saros bounced back from three straight losses (0-2-1, 3.91 GAA) and got back to winning ways after allowing one or fewer goals for the third time in his first seven starts of the season. Unsurprisingly, Saros is 3-0-0 in those games. The 30-year-old has been a bit inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, but for the most part, he's posted good numbers and should remain as the undisputed No. 1 option between the pipes for Nashville. Through seven starts, Saros has gone 3-2-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 save percentage.