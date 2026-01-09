Saros stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Saros has been up and down in terms of the win-loss column and has alternated wins and losses over his last seven outings, going 4-3-0 over that stretch. He's looked solid across the board in terms of peripherals, though, allowing three or fewer goals in six of those outings while posting a 2.99 GAA and an .896 save percentage.