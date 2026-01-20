Saros will defend the home cage versus the Sabres on Tuesday, per Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

Saros is coming off back-to-back wins against two of the league's highest-scoring opponents in the Oilers and Avalanche. The Finnish netminder made a total of 68 saves on 74 shots in those victories. Saros started the season 7-9-3 with a 3.08 GAA, but since the beginning of December, he is 12-6-0 with a .908 save percentage, which has helped the Predators get back into the playoff conversation. The Sabres are 2-2-1 in their last five games, a stretch in which they have netted 18 goals.