Saros turned aside 28 of 31 shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Saros posted a solid performance Tuesday that only improved down the stretch, as he allowed no goals following the 13:12 mark in the second period. Tuesday's win came just seven days after he gave up six goals to the Oilers, giving him the motivation to rewrite the script in a 28-save victory. With the OT win, the 30-year-old netminder now has an 18-15-3 record with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 36 appearances this season. Despite co-leading the league in games played with Calgary's Dustin Wolf, Saros continues to find the win column frequently. While the Finnish goaltender has alternated wins and losses over his last 12 games, he has a 12-6-0 record with a .905 save percentage across his last 18 outings and hasn't lost two consecutive games since late November. Saros is on the rise in fantasy and provides solid value in standard formats.