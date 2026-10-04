Saros stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Saros surrendered a goal to Miro Heiskanen just 47 seconds into the contest but was perfect the rest of the way, protecting a one-goal advantage for more than 44 minutes after Nils Hoglander put Nashville ahead late in the first period. The 30-year-old finished with a .967 save percentage and shut down Dallas over the final two periods as the Predators bounced back from their season-opening loss to Detroit -- a game in which Saros stopped 27 of 30 shots. In two contests in 2026-27, the veteran goaltender has stopped 56 of 60 shots faced, good for a 93.3 percent save percentage.