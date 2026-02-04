Saros will get the starting nod at home versus Minnesota on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will take the first game of the Preds' back-to-back, which likely means Justus Annunen will get the nod for Thursday's road matchup with Washington. The veteran Saros was given the hook his last time out after giving up five goals on 21 shots against the Blues on Monday, though he avoided taking the loss thanks to his teammates.