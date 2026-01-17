Saros stopped 39 of 42 shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Saros sent the Avalanche to their first home regulation loss of the campaign. He's won two of his three outings against the league's top team this year, though he certainly had to stay sharp in this game, which was just the fourth time all season he's faced 40-plus shots. Saros is 3-1-0 in those games despite allowing 17 goals. Overall, he's at a 19-15-3 record with a 2.94 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 37 starts. He's one win shy of matching his total from 58 appearances in 2024-25. Justus Annunen is likely to get the nod Saturday in Vegas, but expect Saros between the pipes again versus the surging Sabres on Tuesday in Nashville.