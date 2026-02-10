Saros will be between the pipes for Team Finland's game against Slovakia on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.

As expected, Saros will get the starting nod over Joonas Korpisalo and Kevin Lankinen. The 30-year-old Saros has been struggling of late with the Predators, allowing at least three goals in nine straight games while going 4-2-2 in that span. The Finns are heavy favorites heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Slovaks -- the disparity in the talent up front between the two teams is substantial.