Saros made 30 saves in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.

Carter Verhaeghe got a puck past Saros late in the first period, but the veteran netminder shut down the Florida offense the rest of the way, giving Nashville a chance to finally solve Sergei Bobrovsky in the other crease. Saros has won three straight starts, allowing just five goals and 86 shots during that stretch to even his record on the season at 9-9-3 with a 2.86 GAA and .897 save percentage.