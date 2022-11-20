Saros made 36 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Saros just couldn't hold a lead Saturday. He surrendered a goal to Nikita Kucherov early in the second that tied the game 1-1. And then again in the third -- Alex Killorn redirected a point shot to knot the game 2-2 at 16:39 of the third. And then Steven Stamkos wired a slapper from the high slot in overtime. The loss snapped a personal win streak for Saros at three games.