Parssinen scored two goals and drew a milestone assist during Thursday's 5-4 victory over the visiting Islanders.

Parssinen, who scored on his first NHL shot Saturday, collected his first two-goal game and three-point effort Thursday. The 2019 seventh-round draft pick also was credited with a first-period helper, his first at the NHL level. In three games since being recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL, Parssinen has collected four points. He contributed three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating Thursday. His second tally, coming off his first power-play point, gave the Predators a 5-3 lead and proved to be the game-winner, his first.