Predators' Matt Irwin: Falls just short of 10 points

Irwin totaled two goals and six assists throughout 50 appearances in 2017-18, while also notching 78 hits.

This marked Irwin's second season in Nashville, but he saw his time on ice drop from 16:16 in his first campaign to 13:26 this season. The lower usage was likely a big reason why Irwin was unable to crack 10 points for the fifth time in his career, but he also made a mark defensively blocking 54 shots, and did post a solid 51 percent corsi rating. The 30-year-old is due back in Music City for 2018-19, although he's set to be a free agent afterwords. The fact he played in 12 of 13 playoff contests bodes well for his usage next season, although he should primarily skate on the third pairing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories