Predators' Matt Irwin: Falls just short of 10 points

Irwin totaled two goals and six assists throughout 50 appearances in 2017-18, while also notching 78 hits.

This marked Irwin's second season in Nashville, but he saw his time on ice drop from 16:16 in his first campaign to 13:26 this season. The lower usage was likely a big reason why Irwin was unable to crack 10 points for the fifth time in his career, but he also made a mark defensively blocking 54 shots, and did post a solid 51 percent corsi rating. The 30-year-old is due back in Music City for 2018-19, although he's set to be a free agent afterwords. The fact he played in 12 of 13 playoff contests bodes well for his usage next season, although he should primarily skate on the third pairing.