Fox collected two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over Nashville.

Both helpers came in the first period, as Fox had a hand in tallies by Mika Zibanejad and Vladislav Gavrikov that gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead and boosted them toward their first win of the season at Madison Square Garden. Fox hasn't scored a goal himself since Oct. 11, but the blueliner has stayed busy with nine assists in the last 11 games despite the overall struggles of the team around him.