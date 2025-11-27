Laba scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Laba ended his seven-game point drought with the opening goal in this contest. The 22-year-old rookie is filling a third-line role this season, so there will be some quiet stretches on offense for him. He's produced four goals, three assists, 24 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 25 appearances, which puts him on pace to exceed the 20-point mark over a full season.