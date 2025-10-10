Laba has recorded three hits and two blocks across the Rangers' first two games of 2025-26.

Laba hasn't recorded a point yet, but offense isn't necessarily going to be the main factor the Rangers consider when determining if the 22-year-old rookie should remain on the squad. After all, Laba is serving in a bottom-six capacity and doesn't have a role with the man advantage. It wouldn't be surprising if Laba remains in the lineup for Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh, though Juuso Parssinen is still waiting to make his season debut.