Laba scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Laba got in the zone quickly and converted on a pass from Will Cuylle just 10 seconds after Kevin Bahl put the Flames ahead 2-0. The 22-year-old Laba earned his first goal on the play, and he's added two helpers, nine shots on net, nine hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through his first 10 appearances. The rookie forward has held down a bottom-six spot in the lineup, keeping Jonny Brodzinski in the press box most of the time. Laba's playing style is more defensive in nature, so he won't be a big fantasy presence unless his offense grows by leaps and bounds.