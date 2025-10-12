Laba had two assists and two hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Laba picked up a secondary helper on Will Cuylle's power-play tally before adding the primary assist on Taylor Raddysh's final goal of the game. The 22-year-old Laba used Saturday's contest to post his first two career points after being held off the scoresheet in his first two games. Laba is a candidate to jump back and forth between the NHL and AHL levels, making him a risky play in all fantasy formats. However, he could develop into a deep-league stash if he stays at the NHL level.