Laba scored a power-play goal, distributed an assist, put two shots on net and had five hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Laba netted the first goal of the night for New York with a man advantage near the end of the first period before he helped out on Will Cuylle's tally in the second. With the pair of points, Laba is up to five goals, five assists, 36 shots on goal, 39 hits and 21 blocks through 33 games this season. The 22-year-old rookie has been a solid addition to the Rangers' third line who has done a bit of everything this season. His multi-point effort in Saturday's contest was the second of his career. He's near the pace needed for a 30-plus point season, which would make for a solid rookie campaign. Laba has solid value as an all-around player in deeper fantasy leagues.