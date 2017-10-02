Rangers' Robin Kovacs: Designated for waivers
Kovacs was dropped to the waiver wire by the Rangers on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
The Swede's transition to the North American brand of hockey hasn't gone well. After hearing his named called with a third-round (62nd overall) pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Kovacs spent 72 games with AHL Hartford, but he would only manage two goals and 10 assists over that span. Making matters worse, his minus-27 rating left him with a No. 37 ranking (out of 40) on the Wolf Pack roster in said category. The sniper may get scooped up due to his immense untapped potential, but then again, he's not showing much promise early on.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...