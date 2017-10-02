Kovacs was dropped to the waiver wire by the Rangers on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

The Swede's transition to the North American brand of hockey hasn't gone well. After hearing his named called with a third-round (62nd overall) pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Kovacs spent 72 games with AHL Hartford, but he would only manage two goals and 10 assists over that span. Making matters worse, his minus-27 rating left him with a No. 37 ranking (out of 40) on the Wolf Pack roster in said category. The sniper may get scooped up due to his immense untapped potential, but then again, he's not showing much promise early on.