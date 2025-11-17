Talbot stopped 18 of 19 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The Red Wings dominated the pace of this game, but it was tied for the vast majority of the time, requiring Talbot to be sharp. He did just that, and Lucas Raymond's tally with 3:47 left in the third period was good enough for the win. Talbot has won four of his last five games while allowing just 11 goals in that span. The 38-year-old netminder is up to 7-2-0 with a 2.71 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 10 appearances. He's been alternating starts with John Gibson, and if that pattern holds, Gibson would face the Kraken on Tuesday before Talbot opposes the Islanders on Thursday, with both games in Detroit.