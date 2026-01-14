Red Wings' Cam Talbot: Getting start in Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Talbot will guard the road goal versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Talbot hasn't appeared in any of the last five games, with John Gibson in goal for those contests with a 4-1-0 record over that span. The 38-year-old Talbot has won two of his last five outings, allowing 15 goals on 147 shots in that stretch, but it's clear he's in the backup role currently.
