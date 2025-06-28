Bear was the 13th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Bear is a buzzsaw winger whose draft season came to an abrupt halt in March when he suffered a lacerated Achilles. And while those injuries are notoriously long rehabs, Bear is young and should have no issues bouncing back. His offense exploded in 2024-25 with a whopping 40 goals (82 points) in just 56 games. He goes through people to get to the net, even as an undersized player. Bear will be a taller Brendan Gallagher-type -- an irritating 60-point, top-six winger who can and will play in all situations. And be a fan fave in Detroit.