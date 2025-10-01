Dries was placed on waivers by the Red Wings on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Dries spent the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids, generating 25 goals and 15 helpers in 65 regular-season tilts before adding two points in three playoff appearances. While the 31-year-old does have NHL experience, he hasn't played in a game in the league since 2022-23, when he suited up 63 times for the Canucks. If he can keep scoring at a high level in the minors, Dries may force his way into the Red Wings' roster at some point.