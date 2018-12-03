Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Suspended two games
Bertuzzi was suspended two games by the NHL's Player Safety Department for sucker punching Colorado's Matt Calvert on Sunday.
The incident took place after Calvert was hit in front of the Red Wings' bench. From there, a scrum broke out involving multiple players. Ultimately, Bertuzzi, who remained on the bench for the duration of the altercation, lost his cool and punched Calvert in the face. The 23-year-old will be eligible to return Saturday versus the Islanders.
