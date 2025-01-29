Tarasenko (illness) is slated to play in Thursday's clash against Edmonton, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Tarasenko missed Monday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles due to the illness. He has six goals and 20 points in 48 outings in 2024-25. Tarasenko will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity in his return, though he should still receive power-play ice time.