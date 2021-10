Eakin (upper body) is hoping to be available for Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

While Eakin won't be an option versus the Lightning on Monday, the fact that he has a target return date is certainly a step in the right direction. Prior to suffering his upper-body injury, the 30-year-old center tallied one goal on seven shots, one assist and three blocks in three contests. Look for Eakin to slot into a bottom-six role once given the all-clear.