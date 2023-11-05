Levi made 25 saves in a 6-4 win over Toronto on Saturday.

The Leafs' big guns had Levi's number. Mitchell Marner had a goal and three helpers, while Auston Matthews delivered his third hattie of the season. This was Levi's first start since Oct. 19 after being sidelined due to a lower-body injury. He was the back-up for the Sabres' to games this week. Sabres' brass, fans and fantasy managers alike have sky-high expectations for this young man. Levi will be good this year, but that's a lot to carry for a 21-year-old rookie.