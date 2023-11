Comrie (lower body) will defend the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Friday, according to John Lu of TSN.

Comrie was taken off injured reserve Friday. He last played Oct. 27 in New Jersey. giving up two goals on 18 shots before he was injured. He is 1-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage this season. He will face the Jets, who are tied for sixth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.67 goals per game.