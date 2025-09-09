Neuchev (shoulder) is listed on the Sabres' Prospects Challenge roster and is expected to be healthy for the 2025-26 campaign, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

After recording seven goals and 22 points across 39 appearances with AHL Rochester in 2024-25, Neuchev's season was cut short in March due to shoulder surgery. The 2022 third-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, and he'll most likely continue his development with the Americans this year.