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Kaliyev scored three goals in AHL Belleville's 5-0 win over Manitoba on Friday.

Kaliyev reached the 60-point mark for the season with this performance. He has five goals over his last four games and 36 tallies on the season. Should the Senators need a scoring boost at the NHL level, Kaliyev could earn a call-up given his strong play throughout the AHL campaign.

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